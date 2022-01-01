Koga Golf Links
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7216 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|B
|72
|7216 yards
|74.9
|131
|R
|72
|6327 yards
|70.7
|121
|L
|72
|5454 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Koga Golf Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|427
|449
|489
|525
|239
|410
|478
|190
|538
|3745
|517
|473
|182
|406
|325
|386
|211
|457
|514
|3471
|7216
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|393
|410
|424
|472
|170
|367
|435
|137
|487
|3295
|471
|423
|155
|350
|278
|336
|152
|386
|481
|3032
|6327
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|364
|323
|383
|402
|129
|330
|326
|113
|458
|2828
|440
|315
|125
|280
|258
|304
|128
|366
|410
|2626
|5454
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|1
|7
|13
|5
|11
|17
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Fairways Tifton/Rye Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout