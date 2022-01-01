Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Koga Golf Links

About
Reviews
Content

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7216 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
B 72 7216 yards 74.9 131
R 72 6327 yards 70.7 121
L 72 5454 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Koga Golf Links
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 427 449 489 525 239 410 478 190 538 3745 517 473 182 406 325 386 211 457 514 3471 7216
Regular M: 70.7/121 393 410 424 472 170 367 435 137 487 3295 471 423 155 350 278 336 152 386 481 3032 6327
Ladies W: 67.1/113 364 323 383 402 129 330 326 113 458 2828 440 315 125 280 258 304 128 366 410 2626 5454
Handicap 15 9 3 1 7 13 5 11 17 10 4 16 2 14 8 12 6 18
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Fairways Tifton/Rye Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Itakura GC
Itakura Golf Course
Itakura, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Hitotonoya CC: #16
Hitotonoya Country Club
Oyama, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sashima CC
Sashima Country Club
Bando, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
31 CC: #2
31 Country Club
Sakai, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Karasawa GC - Karasawa
Karasawa Golf Club - Karasawa Course
Sano, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Iwafune GC: #14
Iwafune Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Eventail GC: #7
Eventail Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Ohiradai CC - West: #5
Ohiradai Country Club - West/Middle Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Ohiradai CC - Middle: #4
Ohiradai Country Club - East/Middle Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Ohiradai CC - East: #2
Ohiradai Country Club - West/East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Asahigaoka CC - Tsukuba: #1
Asahigaoka Country Club - Tsukuba/Nikko Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Tori GC: Clubhouse
Tori Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
