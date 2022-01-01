Shimagahara Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6422 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6422 yards
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|436
|189
|338
|334
|544
|363
|214
|418
|538
|3374
|484
|373
|168
|445
|549
|364
|160
|406
|430
|3379
|6753
|White M: 70.7/121
|409
|162
|322
|315
|527
|341
|202
|399
|521
|3198
|468
|365
|155
|418
|533
|344
|143
|389
|409
|3224
|6422
|Yellow M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123
|390
|154
|304
|294
|508
|341
|182
|378
|487
|3038
|455
|341
|139
|393
|513
|326
|143
|371
|390
|3071
|6109
|Red W: 70.2/119
|299
|140
|288
|279
|467
|318
|176
|343
|469
|2779
|435
|323
|114
|379
|440
|326
|137
|324
|374
|2852
|5631
|Handicap
|3
|17
|15
|13
|5
|11
|9
|1
|7
|8
|14
|18
|4
|2
|12
|16
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
