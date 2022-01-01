Koma Country Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6747 yards
Slope 127
Rating 74.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6747 yards
|74.2
|127
|Regular
|72
|6401 yards
|73.5
|123
|Front
|72
|6090 yards
|72.8
|119
|Gold
|72
|5571 yards
|72.1
|115
|Ladies
|72
|5267 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.9/131
|388
|417
|190
|558
|417
|203
|370
|552
|389
|3484
|391
|206
|636
|407
|191
|349
|463
|516
|437
|3596
|7080
|Yellow M: 74.2/127
|370
|385
|166
|539
|397
|190
|356
|537
|376
|3316
|370
|167
|604
|403
|178
|337
|447
|510
|415
|3431
|6747
|Blue M: 73.5/123
|359
|376
|150
|484
|363
|170
|343
|519
|363
|3127
|365
|160
|567
|383
|152
|334
|419
|506
|388
|3274
|6401
|Black M: 72.8/119
|335
|361
|145
|469
|328
|151
|321
|511
|358
|2979
|351
|145
|527
|373
|147
|324
|393
|494
|357
|3111
|6090
|Green M: 72.1/115
|321
|346
|131
|458
|302
|140
|305
|439
|278
|2720
|340
|131
|467
|310
|129
|319
|365
|467
|323
|2851
|5571
|Red W: 67.1/113
|301
|346
|131
|408
|302
|116
|290
|439
|278
|2611
|301
|131
|427
|265
|129
|319
|365
|417
|302
|2656
|5267
|Handicap
|17
|3
|13
|5
|1
|7
|9
|11
|15
|14
|12
|8
|2
|10
|18
|4
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Gary Player (1980)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
