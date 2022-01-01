Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Koma Country Club - East/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6747 yards
Slope 127
Rating 74.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6747 yards 74.2 127
Regular 72 6401 yards 73.5 123
Front 72 6090 yards 72.8 119
Gold 72 5571 yards 72.1 115
Ladies 72 5267 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 74.9/131 388 417 190 558 417 203 370 552 389 3484 391 206 636 407 191 349 463 516 437 3596 7080
Yellow M: 74.2/127 370 385 166 539 397 190 356 537 376 3316 370 167 604 403 178 337 447 510 415 3431 6747
Blue M: 73.5/123 359 376 150 484 363 170 343 519 363 3127 365 160 567 383 152 334 419 506 388 3274 6401
Black M: 72.8/119 335 361 145 469 328 151 321 511 358 2979 351 145 527 373 147 324 393 494 357 3111 6090
Green M: 72.1/115 321 346 131 458 302 140 305 439 278 2720 340 131 467 310 129 319 365 467 323 2851 5571
Red W: 67.1/113 301 346 131 408 302 116 290 439 278 2611 301 131 427 265 129 319 365 417 302 2656 5267
Handicap 17 3 13 5 1 7 9 11 15 14 12 8 2 10 18 4 16 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Gary Player (1980)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Koma CC
Koma Country Club - West/South Course
Nara, Nara
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Koma CC
Koma Country Club - South/East Course
Nara, Nara
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsukigase CC
Tsukigase Country Club
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring Course - Kusunoki
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ariji CC - Hanagaki
Ariji Country Club - Hanagaki Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring - Pine: #2
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring Course - Pine
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Zuien CC Canyon Ueno
Zuien Country Club Canyon Ueno Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring - Kashi: #4
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring Course - Kashi
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort The Century: #7
Lake Forest Resort The Century Course
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Kogen CC: #13
Yamato Kogen Country Club
Nara, Nara
0.0
0
Write Review
Daily Shigaraki Golf
Daily Shigaraki Golf - Iga/Koka Course
Koka, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
St. Lakes GC
St. Lakes Golf Club
Iga, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me