Sobu Country Club - Inba Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6733 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6733 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6121 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5277 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Inba Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 493 383 370 170 513 202 420 452 377 3380 498 382 427 506 183 416 354 167 420 3353 6733
Regular M: 70.7/121 473 350 328 140 480 160 383 409 318 3041 478 355 390 474 166 375 312 131 399 3080 6121
Ladies W: 67.1/113 402 317 287 132 419 130 347 340 259 2633 412 313 314 410 133 317 301 100 344 2644 5277
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 11 5 17 4 16 10 2 14 8 6 18 12
Par 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 36 72
Handicap (W) 15 9 13 17 3 7 5 1 11 14 18 8 2 6 4 16 12 10

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me