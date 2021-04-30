Sobu Country Club - Inba Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6733 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6733 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6121 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5277 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Inba Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|493
|383
|370
|170
|513
|202
|420
|452
|377
|3380
|498
|382
|427
|506
|183
|416
|354
|167
|420
|3353
|6733
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|473
|350
|328
|140
|480
|160
|383
|409
|318
|3041
|478
|355
|390
|474
|166
|375
|312
|131
|399
|3080
|6121
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|402
|317
|287
|132
|419
|130
|347
|340
|259
|2633
|412
|313
|314
|410
|133
|317
|301
|100
|344
|2644
|5277
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|4
|16
|10
|2
|14
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|15
|9
|13
|17
|3
|7
|5
|1
|11
|14
|18
|8
|2
|6
|4
|16
|12
|10
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Reviews
Course Layout