Sobu Country Club - North Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 35
Length 2999 yards
Slope 113
Rating 33.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|35
|2999 yards
|33.6
|113
|Regular
|35
|2755 yards
|32.4
|111
|Ladies
|35
|2230 yards
|32.1
|101
Scorecard for North Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 33.6/113
|303
|367
|339
|188
|552
|394
|144
|384
|328
|2999
|2999
|Regular M: 32.4/111
|273
|348
|317
|166
|464
|373
|120
|370
|324
|2755
|2755
|Ladies W: 32.1/101
|278
|208
|282
|166
|390
|233
|120
|309
|244
|2230
|2230
|Handicap
|9
|5
|6
|4
|1
|2
|8
|3
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|35
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes, but limited
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Course Layout