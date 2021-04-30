Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Sobu Country Club - North Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 35
Length 2999 yards
Slope 113
Rating 33.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 35 2999 yards 33.6 113
Regular 35 2755 yards 32.4 111
Ladies 35 2230 yards 32.1 101
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 33.6/113 303 367 339 188 552 394 144 384 328 2999 2999
Regular M: 32.4/111 273 348 317 166 464 373 120 370 324 2755 2755
Ladies W: 32.1/101 278 208 282 166 390 233 120 309 244 2230 2230
Handicap 9 5 6 4 1 2 8 3 7
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 35 35

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes, but limited

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

