Izumi Country Club - West/South Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6815 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6815 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6571 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6402 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6163 yards
|Front/A
|72
|6105 yards
|Front/B
|72
|5859 yards
|Gold/Ladies/A
|72
|5608 yards
|Gold/Ladies/B
|72
|5364 yards
Scorecard for West/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|567
|177
|439
|429
|369
|191
|383
|371
|581
|3507
|351
|220
|381
|550
|182
|307
|413
|602
|510
|3516
|7023
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|539
|152
|403
|402
|346
|175
|361
|346
|518
|3242
|335
|178
|353
|499
|165
|295
|388
|578
|437
|3228
|6470
|Front M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123
|517
|144
|378
|317
|339
|147
|340
|335
|490
|3007
|328
|146
|298
|481
|130
|284
|365
|549
|412
|2993
|6000
|Handicap
|2
|10
|12
|14
|16
|8
|6
|18
|4
|9
|11
|13
|3
|15
|7
|17
|1
|5
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
