Izumi Country Club - West/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6815 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6815 yards
Back/B 72 6571 yards
Regular/A 72 6402 yards
Regular/B 72 6163 yards
Front/A 72 6105 yards
Front/B 72 5859 yards
Gold/Ladies/A 72 5608 yards
Gold/Ladies/B 72 5364 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for West/South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 567 177 439 429 369 191 383 371 581 3507 351 220 381 550 182 307 413 602 510 3516 7023
Regular M: 70.7/121 539 152 403 402 346 175 361 346 518 3242 335 178 353 499 165 295 388 578 437 3228 6470
Front M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123 517 144 378 317 339 147 340 335 490 3007 328 146 298 481 130 284 365 549 412 2993 6000
Handicap 2 10 12 14 16 8 6 18 4 9 11 13 3 15 7 17 1 5
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

