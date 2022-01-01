Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Izumi Country Club - East/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6743 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6743 yards
Back/B 72 6547 yards
Regular/A 72 6356 yards
Regular/B 72 6161 yards
Front/A 72 6066 yards
Front/B 72 5868 yards
Gold/Ladies/A 72 5561 yards
Gold/Ladies/B 72 5353 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 483 432 206 394 378 193 432 450 510 3478 351 220 381 550 182 307 413 602 510 3516 6994
Regular M: 70.7/121 452 410 188 371 356 174 417 375 484 3227 335 178 353 499 165 295 388 578 437 3228 6455
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 444 358 163 348 348 143 342 345 476 2967 328 146 298 481 130 284 365 549 412 2993 5960
Handicap 5 11 9 7 3 13 1 15 17 10 6 4 12 8 14 2 16 18
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

