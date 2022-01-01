Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Suzuka Golf Club - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6734 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6734 yards 72.7
Back (W) 72 6734 yards 79.5
Regular 72 6340 yards 71.0
Regular (W) 72 6340 yards 77.4
Front 72 6015 yards 69.5
Front (W) 72 6015 yards 75.5
Ladies 72 5119 yards 65.5
Ladies (W) 72 5119 yards 70.6
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 425 500 411 189 384 504 385 191 389 3378 399 175 391 374 196 473 399 425 524 3356 6734
White M: 70.7/121 414 481 390 157 367 483 368 162 345 3167 385 162 371 332 178 450 382 406 507 3173 6340
Blue M: 70.0/120 W: 70.2/119 374 469 375 135 350 452 354 139 345 2993 365 158 350 332 156 428 366 386 481 3022 6015
Red W: 67.1/113 324 437 317 112 283 394 305 133 292 2597 304 128 309 295 128 374 319 283 382 2522 5119
Handicap 3 9 1 17 5 11 7 15 13 8 18 4 12 16 10 2 6 14
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Suzuka GC - Center
Suzuka Golf Club - Center Course
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Suzuka GC - West
Suzuka Golf Club - West Course
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest Geino GC: #12
Forest Geino Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Turtle Ace GC
Turtle Ace Golf Club
Kameyama, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumi GC: #15
Kasumi Golf Club
Tsu, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kameyama GC - Turtle Kids Short: #3
Kameyama Golf Club - Turtle Kids Short Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kameyama GC - West: #8
Kameyama Golf Club - West Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kameyama GC - East: #11
Kameyama Golf Club - East Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lions GC
Lions Golf Club - Simba/Leo Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sorei GC - Seki: #14
Sorei Golf Club - Seki Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lions GC: Clubhouse
Lions Golf Club - Elsa/Simba Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lions GC: Driving range
Lions Golf Club - Leo/Elsa Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me