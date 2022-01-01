Suzuka Golf Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6734 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6734 yards
|72.7
|Back (W)
|72
|6734 yards
|79.5
|Regular
|72
|6340 yards
|71.0
|Regular (W)
|72
|6340 yards
|77.4
|Front
|72
|6015 yards
|69.5
|Front (W)
|72
|6015 yards
|75.5
|Ladies
|72
|5119 yards
|65.5
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5119 yards
|70.6
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|425
|500
|411
|189
|384
|504
|385
|191
|389
|3378
|399
|175
|391
|374
|196
|473
|399
|425
|524
|3356
|6734
|White M: 70.7/121
|414
|481
|390
|157
|367
|483
|368
|162
|345
|3167
|385
|162
|371
|332
|178
|450
|382
|406
|507
|3173
|6340
|Blue M: 70.0/120 W: 70.2/119
|374
|469
|375
|135
|350
|452
|354
|139
|345
|2993
|365
|158
|350
|332
|156
|428
|366
|386
|481
|3022
|6015
|Red W: 67.1/113
|324
|437
|317
|112
|283
|394
|305
|133
|292
|2597
|304
|128
|309
|295
|128
|374
|319
|283
|382
|2522
|5119
|Handicap
|3
|9
|1
|17
|5
|11
|7
|15
|13
|8
|18
|4
|12
|16
|10
|2
|6
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
