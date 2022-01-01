Cumberwell Park Golf Club - Par-3 Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 1411 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Purple
|27
|1411 yards
|Orange
|27
|1229 yards
|Blue
|27
|996 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Course Layout