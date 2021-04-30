Bird Wing Country Club - North/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6979 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6979 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6979 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6557 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6557 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for North/East
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|576
|161
|372
|383
|369
|195
|429
|358
|589
|3432
|467
|498
|401
|505
|401
|191
|447
|448
|189
|3547
|6979
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|545
|145
|354
|348
|350
|183
|409
|347
|570
|3251
|427
|478
|382
|471
|342
|176
|427
|432
|171
|3306
|6557
|Handicap
|5
|17
|11
|7
|9
|15
|1
|13
|3
|2
|12
|10
|14
|4
|16
|8
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers
Course Layout