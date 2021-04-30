Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Bird Wing Country Club - North/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6977 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6977 yards 73.1 123
Back (W) 72 6977 yards 74.1 125
Regular 72 6524 yards 70.1 121
Regular (W) 72 6524 yards 71.7 123
Scorecard for North/West
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 576 161 372 383 369 195 429 358 589 3432 437 547 174 455 364 438 500 205 425 3545 6977
Regular M: 70.1/121 W: 71.7/123 545 145 354 348 350 183 409 347 570 3251 411 505 150 427 359 372 479 188 382 3273 6524
Handicap 5 17 11 7 9 15 1 13 3 2 12 18 4 10 8 14 16 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Lockers

Nearby Courses
Bird Wing CC
Bird Wing Country Club - North/East Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing Country Club - West/East Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ayama CC
Ayama Country Club
Mie, Iga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Ayama: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Ayama Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ayama CC - Short
Ayama Country Club - Short Course
Mie, Iga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Century Shiga GC: #11
Century Shiga Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - East: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - West: #2
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Middle/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Middle: #3
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/Middle Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - North: #2
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - North Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The CC
The Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - South: #18
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

