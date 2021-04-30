Bird Wing Country Club - West/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7092 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (W)
|72
|7092 yards
|75.9
|133
|Back
|72
|7092 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular (W)
|72
|6579 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6579 yards
|73.1
|123
Scorecard for West/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133
|437
|547
|174
|455
|364
|438
|500
|205
|425
|3545
|467
|498
|401
|505
|401
|191
|447
|448
|189
|3547
|7092
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|411
|505
|150
|427
|359
|372
|479
|188
|382
|3273
|427
|478
|382
|471
|342
|176
|427
|432
|171
|3306
|6579
|Handicap
|1
|11
|17
|3
|9
|7
|13
|15
|5
|2
|12
|10
|14
|4
|16
|8
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers
Course Layout