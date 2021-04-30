Manna Country Club - Fist/Azalea Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6851 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Korai
|72
|6851 yards
|72.4
|123
|Back/Bent
|72
|6615 yards
|71.1
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6335 yards
|70.0
|121
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6097 yards
|68.8
|Front/Korai
|72
|6013 yards
|67.9
|117
|Front/Bent
|72
|5777 yards
|66.6
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5606 yards
|66.4
|119
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5373 yards
|65.1
Scorecard for Fist - Azalea
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|534
|387
|180
|530
|383
|359
|404
|200
|391
|3368
|406
|351
|580
|208
|406
|191
|408
|542
|391
|3483
|6851
|Green M: 70.7/121
|510
|360
|163
|501
|362
|336
|384
|173
|362
|3151
|381
|304
|545
|189
|362
|141
|379
|515
|368
|3184
|6335
|Orange M: 69.2/117
|500
|351
|157
|471
|345
|330
|367
|165
|307
|2993
|371
|296
|529
|168
|352
|131
|364
|448
|361
|3020
|6013
|Red W: 70.2/119
|500
|339
|137
|471
|319
|330
|309
|165
|307
|2877
|313
|278
|426
|168
|350
|126
|323
|448
|297
|2729
|5606
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Gary Player Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
