Tokyu Seven Hundred Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7102 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7102 yards
|Back
|72
|6581 yards
|Regular
|72
|6183 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5457 yards
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/31
|590
|403
|453
|164
|390
|416
|522
|213
|383
|3534
|533
|436
|438
|173
|412
|374
|575
|224
|403
|3568
|7102
|Back M: 73.1/123
|542
|377
|429
|156
|363
|390
|502
|193
|356
|3308
|503
|424
|402
|160
|381
|331
|515
|199
|374
|3289
|6597
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|519
|357
|391
|144
|342
|371
|464
|175
|339
|3102
|482
|389
|369
|144
|363
|303
|488
|186
|357
|3081
|6183
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|463
|311
|327
|119
|286
|358
|439
|149
|307
|2759
|423
|336
|312
|134
|319
|257
|450
|154
|313
|2698
|5457
|Handicap
|3
|9
|1
|17
|15
|5
|11
|13
|7
|12
|2
|10
|18
|8
|16
|4
|14
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UC, VISA, AMEX, MC, TOP, Nicos, Diners, TS3
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout