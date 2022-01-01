Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Tokyu Seven Hundred Club - West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7102 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7102 yards
Back 72 6581 yards
Regular 72 6183 yards
Ladies 72 5457 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/31 590 403 453 164 390 416 522 213 383 3534 533 436 438 173 412 374 575 224 403 3568 7102
Back M: 73.1/123 542 377 429 156 363 390 502 193 356 3308 503 424 402 160 381 331 515 199 374 3289 6597
Regular M: 70.7/121 519 357 391 144 342 371 464 175 339 3102 482 389 369 144 363 303 488 186 357 3081 6183
Ladies W: 67.1/113 463 311 327 119 286 358 439 149 307 2759 423 336 312 134 319 257 450 154 313 2698 5457
Handicap 3 9 1 17 15 5 11 13 7 12 2 10 18 8 16 4 14 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UC, VISA, AMEX, MC, TOP, Nicos, Diners, TS3
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

