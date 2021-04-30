Manna Country Club - Camphor Tree/Fist Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6754 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Korai 72 6754 yards 71.9 123
Back/Bent 72 6545 yards 70.9
Regular/Korai 72 6292 yards 69.8 121
Regular/Bent 72 6080 yards 68.8
Front/Korai 72 5927 yards 67.2 117
Front/Bent 72 5717 yards 66.2
Ladies/Korai 72 5526 yards 66.0 119
Ladies/Bent 72 5328 yards 65.0
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tree Of Camphor - Fist
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 388 441 498 166 373 394 186 551 389 3386 534 387 180 530 383 359 404 200 391 3368 6754
Green M: 70.7/121 359 421 481 136 348 353 168 513 362 3141 510 360 163 501 362 336 384 173 362 3151 6292
Orange M: 69.2/117 348 393 459 136 335 337 152 426 348 2934 500 351 157 471 345 330 367 165 307 2993 5927
Red W: 70.2/119 329 329 459 121 286 294 111 426 294 2649 500 339 137 471 319 330 309 165 307 2877 5526
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 17 5 11 4 10 16 2 8 14 6 18 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Gary Player Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

