Manna Country Club - Camphor Tree/Fist Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6754 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Korai
|72
|6754 yards
|71.9
|123
|Back/Bent
|72
|6545 yards
|70.9
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6292 yards
|69.8
|121
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6080 yards
|68.8
|Front/Korai
|72
|5927 yards
|67.2
|117
|Front/Bent
|72
|5717 yards
|66.2
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5526 yards
|66.0
|119
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5328 yards
|65.0
Scorecard for Tree Of Camphor - Fist
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|388
|441
|498
|166
|373
|394
|186
|551
|389
|3386
|534
|387
|180
|530
|383
|359
|404
|200
|391
|3368
|6754
|Green M: 70.7/121
|359
|421
|481
|136
|348
|353
|168
|513
|362
|3141
|510
|360
|163
|501
|362
|336
|384
|173
|362
|3151
|6292
|Orange M: 69.2/117
|348
|393
|459
|136
|335
|337
|152
|426
|348
|2934
|500
|351
|157
|471
|345
|330
|367
|165
|307
|2993
|5927
|Red W: 70.2/119
|329
|329
|459
|121
|286
|294
|111
|426
|294
|2649
|500
|339
|137
|471
|319
|330
|309
|165
|307
|2877
|5526
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|4
|10
|16
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Gary Player Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
