Manna Country Club - Gary Player Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6826 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gary Player
|72
|6826 yards
|73.2
|123
|Back
|72
|6653 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6311 yards
|70.0
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5327 yards
|65.8
|113
|Front
|72
|4919 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Manna Gary Player
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|444
|512
|166
|462
|410
|241
|626
|327
|435
|3623
|171
|375
|241
|398
|435
|485
|191
|392
|497
|3185
|6808
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|422
|512
|166
|462
|384
|211
|588
|327
|417
|3489
|171
|375
|202
|398
|435
|485
|191
|392
|497
|3146
|6635
|Green M: 69.2/117
|395
|487
|150
|442
|383
|187
|557
|307
|394
|3302
|150
|357
|190
|377
|435
|473
|178
|373
|476
|3009
|6311
|Orange W: 67.1/113
|367
|428
|105
|375
|320
|144
|504
|265
|336
|2844
|139
|277
|136
|301
|302
|413
|139
|307
|404
|2418
|5262
|Red W: 66.9/109
|324
|404
|105
|327
|275
|136
|437
|265
|307
|2580
|139
|267
|108
|290
|302
|413
|94
|289
|372
|2274
|4854
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|11
|17
|5
|4
|16
|10
|14
|2
|8
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Gary Player (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Gary Player Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout