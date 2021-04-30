Manna Country Club - Gary Player Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6826 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gary Player 72 6826 yards 73.2 123
Back 72 6653 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6311 yards 70.0 117
Ladies 72 5327 yards 65.8 113
Front 72 4919 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard for Manna Gary Player
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 444 512 166 462 410 241 626 327 435 3623 171 375 241 398 435 485 191 392 497 3185 6808
Blue M: 70.7/121 422 512 166 462 384 211 588 327 417 3489 171 375 202 398 435 485 191 392 497 3146 6635
Green M: 69.2/117 395 487 150 442 383 187 557 307 394 3302 150 357 190 377 435 473 178 373 476 3009 6311
Orange W: 67.1/113 367 428 105 375 320 144 504 265 336 2844 139 277 136 301 302 413 139 307 404 2418 5262
Red W: 66.9/109 324 404 105 327 275 136 437 265 307 2580 139 267 108 290 302 413 94 289 372 2274 4854
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 11 17 5 4 16 10 14 2 8 12 6 18
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 3 4 3 4 5 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Gary Player (1996)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Gary Player Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

