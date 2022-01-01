Tokyu Seven Hundred Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6978 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6978 yards
|Back
|72
|6500 yards
|Regular
|72
|6080 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5469 yards
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|411
|529
|152
|392
|241
|419
|369
|567
|395
|3475
|402
|385
|191
|558
|468
|376
|388
|203
|532
|3503
|6978
|Back M: 71.6/122
|384
|490
|137
|376
|203
|393
|341
|534
|376
|3234
|381
|366
|166
|522
|435
|358
|355
|181
|502
|3266
|6500
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|360
|462
|124
|351
|181
|358
|318
|505
|353
|3012
|356
|342
|150
|501
|412
|334
|335
|161
|477
|3068
|6080
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|330
|420
|109
|297
|143
|333
|285
|462
|338
|2717
|323
|308
|114
|460
|374
|313
|295
|146
|419
|2752
|5469
|Handicap
|5
|11
|17
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|3
|12
|6
|18
|4
|2
|10
|16
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UC, VISA, AMEX, MC, TOP, Nicos, Diners, TS3
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
