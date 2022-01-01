Tokyu Seven Hundred Club - East Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6978 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 411 529 152 392 241 419 369 567 395 3475 402 385 191 558 468 376 388 203 532 3503 6978
Back M: 71.6/122 384 490 137 376 203 393 341 534 376 3234 381 366 166 522 435 358 355 181 502 3266 6500
Regular M: 70.7/121 360 462 124 351 181 358 318 505 353 3012 356 342 150 501 412 334 335 161 477 3068 6080
Ladies W: 67.1/113 330 420 109 297 143 333 285 462 338 2717 323 308 114 460 374 313 295 146 419 2752 5469
Handicap 5 11 17 15 9 7 13 1 3 12 6 18 4 2 10 16 14 8
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UC, VISA, AMEX, MC, TOP, Nicos, Diners, TS3
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

