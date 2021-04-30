Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Ichihara Golf Club - East/West

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6316 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6316 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5973 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 4965 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi/Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 456 400 140 364 376 518 171 372 441 3238 487 163 363 392 324 374 318 173 484 3078 6316
White M: 69.2/117 441 371 123 352 351 495 157 352 401 3043 466 143 339 379 314 358 305 158 468 2930 5973
Red W: 66.9/109 334 318 108 303 297 406 133 317 323 2539 389 117 301 311 271 282 264 118 373 2426 4965
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 17 11 5 10 16 4 8 14 2 12 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

