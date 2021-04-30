Ichihara Golf Club - East/West
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6316 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6316 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5973 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|4965 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Higashi/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|456
|400
|140
|364
|376
|518
|171
|372
|441
|3238
|487
|163
|363
|392
|324
|374
|318
|173
|484
|3078
|6316
|White M: 69.2/117
|441
|371
|123
|352
|351
|495
|157
|352
|401
|3043
|466
|143
|339
|379
|314
|358
|305
|158
|468
|2930
|5973
|Red W: 66.9/109
|334
|318
|108
|303
|297
|406
|133
|317
|323
|2539
|389
|117
|301
|311
|271
|282
|264
|118
|373
|2426
|4965
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|10
|16
|4
|8
|14
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
