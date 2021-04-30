Ichihara Golf Club - Center/West
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6374 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6374 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5955 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5029 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Naka/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|338
|164
|382
|585
|414
|378
|159
|362
|514
|3296
|487
|163
|363
|392
|324
|374
|318
|173
|484
|3078
|6374
|White M: 69.2/117
|324
|144
|357
|535
|368
|331
|137
|344
|485
|3025
|466
|143
|339
|379
|314
|358
|305
|158
|468
|2930
|5955
|Red W: 67.1/113
|274
|105
|315
|483
|321
|289
|120
|292
|404
|2603
|389
|117
|301
|311
|271
|282
|264
|118
|373
|2426
|5029
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|7
|13
|17
|11
|5
|10
|16
|4
|8
|14
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Course Layout