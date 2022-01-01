Tsurumai Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6920 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/New
|72
|6920 yards
|73.2
|BT/New (W)
|72
|6920 yards
|79.5
|BT/Old
|72
|6890 yards
|72.8
|BT/Old (W)
|72
|6890 yards
|79.2
|RT/New
|72
|6330 yards
|70.5
|RT/New (W)
|72
|6330 yards
|76.2
|RT/Old (W)
|72
|6305 yards
|76.0
|RT/Old
|72
|6305 yards
|70.2
|FT/New
|72
|5520 yards
|66.8
|FT/New (W)
|72
|5520 yards
|71.6
|FT/Old (W)
|72
|5490 yards
|71.4
|FT/Old
|72
|5490 yards
|66.5
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1971)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms, Internet Access
Reviews
Course Layout