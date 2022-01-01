Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Tsurumai Country Club - East Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6940 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/New 72 6940 yards 73.1
BT/New (W) 72 6940 yards 79.6
BT/Old 72 6910 yards 72.9
BT/Old (W) 72 6910 yards 79.4
RT/New 72 6355 yards 70.5
RT/New (W) 72 6355 yards 76.4
RT/Old (W) 72 6325 yards 76.3
RT/Old 72 6325 yards 70.3
FT/New 72 5675 yards 67.2
FT/New (W) 72 5675 yards 72.4
FT/Old (W) 72 5645 yards 72.2
FT/Old 72 5645 yards 67.0

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1971)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms, Internet Access

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

