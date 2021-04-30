Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kagoshima

Chiran Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7059 yards
Slope 135
Rating 74.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7059 yards 74.3 135
Champion (W) 72 7059 yards 81.6 148
Black 72 6920 yards 73.9 133
Black (W) 72 6920 yards 80.8 146
Brown 72 6558 yards 72.0 131
Brown (W) 72 6558 yards 78.8 142
White 72 6207 yards 70.5 128
White (W) 72 6207 yards 77.2 136
Yellow (W) 72 5716 yards 74.0 130
Yellow 72 5716 yards 68.3 123
Orange 72 4989 yards 64.9 114
Orange (W) 72 4989 yards 69.5 127
Blue 72 4592 yards 63.0 109
Blue (W) 72 4592 yards 67.1 122
Green 72 3895 yards 59.7 102
Green (W) 72 3895 yards 63.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chiran Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 419 552 218 457 396 429 559 190 391 3611 427 364 239 401 530 345 206 378 558 3448 7059
White M: 73.1/123 387 533 190 429 377 400 539 163 358 3376 381 341 207 379 505 311 184 352 534 3194 6570
Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 364 508 190 403 356 363 515 142 358 3199 381 310 207 343 486 291 184 352 506 3060 6259
Red W: 67.1/113 300 416 140 320 330 275 425 125 328 2659 306 265 157 311 409 291 125 323 380 2567 5226
Handicap 9 17 5 1 13 7 3 15 11 4 10 14 2 18 12 6 16 8
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1991)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant, Beverage Carts

Available Facilities

Lounge, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

