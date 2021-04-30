Chiran Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7059 yards
Slope 135
Rating 74.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7059 yards
|74.3
|135
|Champion (W)
|72
|7059 yards
|81.6
|148
|Black
|72
|6920 yards
|73.9
|133
|Black (W)
|72
|6920 yards
|80.8
|146
|Brown
|72
|6558 yards
|72.0
|131
|Brown (W)
|72
|6558 yards
|78.8
|142
|White
|72
|6207 yards
|70.5
|128
|White (W)
|72
|6207 yards
|77.2
|136
|Yellow (W)
|72
|5716 yards
|74.0
|130
|Yellow
|72
|5716 yards
|68.3
|123
|Orange
|72
|4989 yards
|64.9
|114
|Orange (W)
|72
|4989 yards
|69.5
|127
|Blue
|72
|4592 yards
|63.0
|109
|Blue (W)
|72
|4592 yards
|67.1
|122
|Green
|72
|3895 yards
|59.7
|102
|Green (W)
|72
|3895 yards
|63.1
|113
Scorecard for Chiran Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|419
|552
|218
|457
|396
|429
|559
|190
|391
|3611
|427
|364
|239
|401
|530
|345
|206
|378
|558
|3448
|7059
|White M: 73.1/123
|387
|533
|190
|429
|377
|400
|539
|163
|358
|3376
|381
|341
|207
|379
|505
|311
|184
|352
|534
|3194
|6570
|Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|364
|508
|190
|403
|356
|363
|515
|142
|358
|3199
|381
|310
|207
|343
|486
|291
|184
|352
|506
|3060
|6259
|Red W: 67.1/113
|300
|416
|140
|320
|330
|275
|425
|125
|328
|2659
|306
|265
|157
|311
|409
|291
|125
|323
|380
|2567
|5226
|Handicap
|9
|17
|5
|1
|13
|7
|3
|15
|11
|4
|10
|14
|2
|18
|12
|6
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1991)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant, Beverage Carts
Available FacilitiesLounge, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
