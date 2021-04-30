Yunoura Country Club
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 7008 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7008 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6407 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5574 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Yunoura Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|401
|374
|542
|433
|180
|409
|544
|172
|422
|3477
|382
|429
|422
|182
|552
|427
|407
|206
|524
|3531
|7008
|White M: 70.7/121
|348
|358
|518
|400
|139
|383
|512
|152
|404
|3214
|329
|386
|373
|164
|534
|393
|369
|149
|496
|3193
|6407
|Red W: 70.2/119
|319
|306
|448
|358
|122
|308
|459
|113
|301
|2734
|287
|344
|324
|126
|483
|346
|349
|127
|454
|2840
|5574
|Handicap
|11
|15
|5
|1
|13
|9
|3
|17
|7
|16
|8
|4
|18
|2
|12
|10
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 1989
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay
Dress code Hats must be worn. Jeans and collarless shirts are prohibited.
