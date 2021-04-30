Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kagoshima

Yunoura Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 7008 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7008 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6407 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5574 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yunoura Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 401 374 542 433 180 409 544 172 422 3477 382 429 422 182 552 427 407 206 524 3531 7008
White M: 70.7/121 348 358 518 400 139 383 512 152 404 3214 329 386 373 164 534 393 369 149 496 3193 6407
Red W: 70.2/119 319 306 448 358 122 308 459 113 301 2734 287 344 324 126 483 346 349 127 454 2840 5574
Handicap 11 15 5 1 13 9 3 17 7 16 8 4 18 2 12 10 14 6
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay
Dress code Hats must be worn. Jeans and collarless shirts are prohibited.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kagoshima Garden GC Matsumoto
Kagoshima Garden Golf Club Matsumoto Course
Kagoshima, Kagoshima
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Palm CC: #2
Golden Palm Country Club
Kagoshima, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me