Kagoshima Garden Golf Club Matsumoto Course
About
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6723 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6723 yards
|Regular
|72
|6247 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5017 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Architect Graham Marsh (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, MasterCard, MC, NICOS, Saison, UC, UFJ, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout