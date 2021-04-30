Cherry Kagoshima Seaside Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6991 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6991 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6516 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5308 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Eguchi - Blow
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|415
|426
|546
|203
|541
|199
|345
|435
|423
|3533
|413
|196
|384
|387
|468
|388
|535
|162
|534
|3467
|7000
|White M: 70.7/121
|377
|404
|524
|165
|493
|179
|334
|387
|401
|3264
|372
|174
|323
|343
|440
|370
|522
|151
|517
|3212
|6476
|Red W: 70.2/119
|366
|388
|457
|136
|479
|89
|304
|227
|390
|2836
|361
|155
|312
|332
|355
|354
|464
|134
|459
|2926
|5762
|Handicap
|9
|3
|1
|17
|11
|13
|7
|5
|15
|4
|16
|10
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Tifton Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, VISA, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout