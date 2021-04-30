Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kagoshima

Cherry Kagoshima Seaside Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6991 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6991 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6516 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5308 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Eguchi - Blow
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 415 426 546 203 541 199 345 435 423 3533 413 196 384 387 468 388 535 162 534 3467 7000
White M: 70.7/121 377 404 524 165 493 179 334 387 401 3264 372 174 323 343 440 370 522 151 517 3212 6476
Red W: 70.2/119 366 388 457 136 479 89 304 227 390 2836 361 155 312 332 355 354 464 134 459 2926 5762
Handicap 9 3 1 17 11 13 7 5 15 4 16 10 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Tifton Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, VISA, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Kagoshima Garden GC Matsumoto
Kagoshima Garden Golf Club Matsumoto Course
Kagoshima, Kagoshima
0.0
0
Write Review
Yunoura CC: #15
Yunoura Country Club
Hioki, Kagoshima
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Palm CC: #2
Golden Palm Country Club
Kagoshima, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

