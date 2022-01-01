Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kagoshima

Kagoshima Golf Resort

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7014 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 7014 yards
Back 72 6809 yards
Regular 72 6420 yards
Front 1 72 6003 yards
Front 2 72 5352 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kagoshima Golf Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 400 577 167 501 411 384 379 179 369 3367 567 163 510 384 365 187 374 335 390 3275 6642
Green M: 70.7/121 382 561 142 479 392 355 349 154 351 3165 536 140 489 363 339 174 348 309 350 3048 6213
Orange M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 365 543 134 453 370 342 321 128 333 2989 513 124 463 338 322 131 343 290 328 2852 5841
Red W: 67.1/113 348 507 108 420 308 308 291 109 321 2720 476 124 422 305 230 107 316 273 289 2542 5262
Handicap 13 9 11 5 1 7 3 15 17 6 12 10 2 8 4 16 18 14
Par 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

