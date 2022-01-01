Kagoshima Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7014 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|7014 yards
|Back
|72
|6809 yards
|Regular
|72
|6420 yards
|Front 1
|72
|6003 yards
|Front 2
|72
|5352 yards
Scorecard for Kagoshima Golf Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|400
|577
|167
|501
|411
|384
|379
|179
|369
|3367
|567
|163
|510
|384
|365
|187
|374
|335
|390
|3275
|6642
|Green M: 70.7/121
|382
|561
|142
|479
|392
|355
|349
|154
|351
|3165
|536
|140
|489
|363
|339
|174
|348
|309
|350
|3048
|6213
|Orange M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|365
|543
|134
|453
|370
|342
|321
|128
|333
|2989
|513
|124
|463
|338
|322
|131
|343
|290
|328
|2852
|5841
|Red W: 67.1/113
|348
|507
|108
|420
|308
|308
|291
|109
|321
|2720
|476
|124
|422
|305
|230
|107
|316
|273
|289
|2542
|5262
|Handicap
|13
|9
|11
|5
|1
|7
|3
|15
|17
|6
|12
|10
|2
|8
|4
|16
|18
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout