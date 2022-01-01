Kiire Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6596 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6596 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6135 yards
|70.7
|121
|LT
|72
|5034 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kiire Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|390
|171
|366
|341
|409
|478
|425
|235
|528
|3343
|483
|365
|180
|460
|318
|425
|318
|192
|512
|3253
|6596
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|375
|155
|317
|323
|394
|462
|413
|181
|518
|3138
|470
|338
|161
|425
|291
|360
|298
|164
|490
|2997
|6135
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|326
|122
|283
|218
|298
|380
|337
|125
|443
|2532
|382
|287
|130
|319
|255
|330
|279
|126
|394
|2502
|5034
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1989)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
