Kiire Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6596 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6596 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6135 yards 70.7 121
LT 72 5034 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kiire Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 390 171 366 341 409 478 425 235 528 3343 483 365 180 460 318 425 318 192 512 3253 6596
Regular M: 70.7/121 375 155 317 323 394 462 413 181 518 3138 470 338 161 425 291 360 298 164 490 2997 6135
Ladies W: 67.1/113 326 122 283 218 298 380 337 125 443 2532 382 287 130 319 255 330 279 126 394 2502 5034
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 5 17 11 10 16 4 2 14 8 18 12 6
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1989)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Chiran CC: Clubhouse
Chiran Country Club
Chiran, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kagoshima Golf Resort
Kagoshima Golf Resort
Kagoshima, Kagoshima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibusuki GC - Kaimon
Ibusuki Golf Club - Kaimon Course
Ibusuki, Kagoshima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yunoura CC: #15
Yunoura Country Club
Hioki, Kagoshima
0.0
0
Write Review
Kagoshima Garden GC Matsumoto
Kagoshima Garden Golf Club Matsumoto Course
Kagoshima, Kagoshima
0.0
0
Write Review
Minamikyushu CC: #1
Minamikyushu Country Club
Hioki, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Kagoshima Seaside GC: #12
Cherry Kagoshima Seaside Golf Club
Hioki, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
