Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Ube 72 Country Club - Mannenike West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6844 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6844 yards
Front 72 6490 yards
Ladies 72 6005 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 510 384 152 370 520 382 183 430 390 3321 446 560 146 350 450 507 202 452 410 3523 6844
Front M: 70.7/121 487 364 138 353 504 366 175 417 360 3164 430 510 128 337 434 484 173 436 394 3326 6490
Ladies W: 71.7/123 476 355 129 335 470 360 156 374 332 2987 379 472 120 322 381 441 163 388 352 3018 6005
Handicap 5 7 17 13 3 11 9 1 15 4 2 18 16 6 10 14 8 12
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Visa, DC, Ufjnicos, UC, Diners, Master, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ube 72 CC - Mannenike East
Ube 72 Country Club - Mannenike East Course
Ajisu, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ube 72 CC - Ebataike: Clubhouse
Ube 72 Country Club - Ebataike Course
Ajisu, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ube 72 CC - Ajisu
Ube 72 Country Club - Ajisu Course
Ajisu, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shimonoseki Golden GC: #4
Shimonoseki Golden Golf Club
Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuda Country Club - Yamaguchi City Golf Coure
Yamaguchi, Yamaguchi
0.0
0
Write Review
Central Park Golf Club
Mine, Yamaguchi
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Coachman's Golf Resort - The 19th Hole
Travel Offers
Coachman's Golf Resort - The 19th Hole
From $249
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me