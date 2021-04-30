Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Shiga Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6861 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6861 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6580 yards 72.4 122
Front 72 6224 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5221 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shiga Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 518 401 400 204 549 393 361 188 402 3416 568 386 210 350 402 532 374 196 427 3445 6861
Regular M: 72.4/122 518 390 400 178 528 376 350 168 369 3277 552 376 199 331 373 512 374 186 400 3303 6580
Front M: 70.7/121 503 373 376 159 520 358 326 156 338 3109 538 350 188 316 316 493 343 171 400 3115 6224
Ladies W: 67.1/113 472 281 298 114 492 307 281 134 284 2663 437 304 161 243 288 400 318 140 267 2558 5221
Handicap 15 11 1 13 9 17 5 7 3 2 18 10 16 8 14 6 12 4
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Bear’s Paw Japan CC: Clubhouse
Bear’s Paw Japan Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Fist: #4
Omi Hills Golf Club - Fist/Sasayuri Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - North: #2
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - North Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Sasayuri: #3
Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Sasayuri Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Shakunage: #4
Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Fist Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Twin Bell GC - Tsuchiyama: #18 & clubhouse
Twin Bell Golf Club - Tsuchiyama Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahino CC: #10
Asahino Country Club
Higashiomi, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - South: #18
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Ayama: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Ayama Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - East: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ryuo GC
Ryuo Golf Course
Ryuo, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Middle: #3
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/Middle Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

