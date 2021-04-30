Shiga Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6861 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6861 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6580 yards
|72.4
|122
|Front
|72
|6224 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5221 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Shiga Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|518
|401
|400
|204
|549
|393
|361
|188
|402
|3416
|568
|386
|210
|350
|402
|532
|374
|196
|427
|3445
|6861
|Regular M: 72.4/122
|518
|390
|400
|178
|528
|376
|350
|168
|369
|3277
|552
|376
|199
|331
|373
|512
|374
|186
|400
|3303
|6580
|Front M: 70.7/121
|503
|373
|376
|159
|520
|358
|326
|156
|338
|3109
|538
|350
|188
|316
|316
|493
|343
|171
|400
|3115
|6224
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|472
|281
|298
|114
|492
|307
|281
|134
|284
|2663
|437
|304
|161
|243
|288
|400
|318
|140
|267
|2558
|5221
|Handicap
|15
|11
|1
|13
|9
|17
|5
|7
|3
|2
|18
|10
|16
|8
|14
|6
|12
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout