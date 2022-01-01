Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Naspo Garden Golf

0
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1436 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Bent 30 1436 yards
Korai 30 1408 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naspo Garden Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 29.3/96 W: 31.6/95 273 119 143 131 243 107 99 82 239 1436 1436
Blue M: 27.1/94 W: 28.3/92 267 107 129 136 261 105 93 75 235 1408 1408
Handicap 6 7 5 3 1 9 4 8 2
Par 4 3 3 3 4 3 3 3 4 30 30

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Naspo Golf School Ohata Golf Dojo Junior Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Amex, Cedyna, VISA, Master, MUFG, SAISON, UCS, Diner's Club, Media
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

