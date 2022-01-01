Naspo Garden Golf
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1436 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Bent
|30
|1436 yards
|Korai
|30
|1408 yards
Scorecard for Naspo Garden Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 29.3/96 W: 31.6/95
|273
|119
|143
|131
|243
|107
|99
|82
|239
|1436
|1436
|Blue M: 27.1/94 W: 28.3/92
|267
|107
|129
|136
|261
|105
|93
|75
|235
|1408
|1408
|Handicap
|6
|7
|5
|3
|1
|9
|4
|8
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Naspo Golf School Ohata Golf Dojo Junior Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Amex, Cedyna, VISA, Master, MUFG, SAISON, UCS, Diner's Club, Media
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout