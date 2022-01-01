Dai-Chiba Country Club - Out/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6560 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6560 yards
|White
|72
|6205 yards
|Red
|72
|5725 yards
|Pink
|72
|4688 yards
Scorecard for Higashi-Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|500
|400
|320
|175
|355
|425
|400
|500
|165
|3240
|500
|445
|165
|375
|460
|395
|410
|165
|490
|3405
|6645
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|475
|380
|300
|155
|330
|400
|370
|485
|150
|3045
|475
|425
|155
|350
|430
|380
|395
|155
|470
|3235
|6280
|Handicap
|1
|9
|5
|17
|11
|7
|13
|3
|15
|2
|10
|6
|18
|12
|8
|14
|4
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
