Gero Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6464 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6464 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back (W)
|72
|6464 yards
|71.7
|123
|Reg
|72
|6100 yards
|70.0
|120
|Reg (W)
|72
|6100 yards
|71.0
|122
Scorecard for Gero Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|500
|175
|400
|115
|540
|150
|630
|410
|380
|3300
|480
|154
|380
|340
|185
|570
|560
|145
|350
|3164
|6464
|Red M: 70.0/120 W: 71.0/122
|480
|165
|350
|110
|530
|140
|570
|380
|370
|3095
|470
|120
|370
|320
|175
|530
|550
|130
|340
|3005
|6100
|Handicap
|7
|15
|1
|17
|11
|13
|5
|3
|9
|10
|18
|8
|14
|16
|2
|4
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Korai Grass
Architect Giichi Sato (1964)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, Diners, NICOS
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout