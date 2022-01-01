Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Gero Country Club

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6464 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6464 yards 70.7 121
Back (W) 72 6464 yards 71.7 123
Reg 72 6100 yards 70.0 120
Reg (W) 72 6100 yards 71.0 122
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gero Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 500 175 400 115 540 150 630 410 380 3300 480 154 380 340 185 570 560 145 350 3164 6464
Red M: 70.0/120 W: 71.0/122 480 165 350 110 530 140 570 380 370 3095 470 120 370 320 175 530 550 130 340 3005 6100
Handicap 7 15 1 17 11 13 5 3 9 10 18 8 14 16 2 4 12 6
Par 5 3 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 3 5 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Korai Grass
Architect Giichi Sato (1964)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, Diners, NICOS
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

