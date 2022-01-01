Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Nara Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6826 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6826 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nara Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 75.9/133 559 443 388 165 535 370 448 210 445 3563 451 440 230 535 185 415 409 576 423 3664 7227
Gold M: 74.1/125 520 425 355 150 523 355 426 190 423 3367 429 418 210 515 170 382 393 554 408 3479 6846
Blue M: 71.7/123 484 400 322 135 509 337 404 165 396 3152 407 393 175 490 157 362 374 521 386 3265 6417
Red W: 68.1/115 418 284 264 125 440 278 360 135 333 2637 320 286 145 435 130 258 332 427 296 2629 5266
Handicap 11 1 5 17 13 7 3 15 9 4 8 16 14 18 6 2 12 10
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 37 73

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

