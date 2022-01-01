Nara Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6826 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6826 yards
Scorecard for Nara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 75.9/133
|559
|443
|388
|165
|535
|370
|448
|210
|445
|3563
|451
|440
|230
|535
|185
|415
|409
|576
|423
|3664
|7227
|Gold M: 74.1/125
|520
|425
|355
|150
|523
|355
|426
|190
|423
|3367
|429
|418
|210
|515
|170
|382
|393
|554
|408
|3479
|6846
|Blue M: 71.7/123
|484
|400
|322
|135
|509
|337
|404
|165
|396
|3152
|407
|393
|175
|490
|157
|362
|374
|521
|386
|3265
|6417
|Red W: 68.1/115
|418
|284
|264
|125
|440
|278
|360
|135
|333
|2637
|320
|286
|145
|435
|130
|258
|332
|427
|296
|2629
|5266
|Handicap
|11
|1
|5
|17
|13
|7
|3
|15
|9
|4
|8
|16
|14
|18
|6
|2
|12
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|37
|73
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout