Gloire Golf Club - Akasaka/Chihaya Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6371 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6371 yards
|Reg
|72
|5980 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Akasaka/Chiacha
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 69.7/119
|314
|142
|392
|432
|482
|481
|396
|195
|341
|3175
|435
|395
|153
|521
|420
|205
|587
|154
|332
|3202
|6377
|White W: 70.2/119
|294
|129
|360
|390
|469
|467
|369
|154
|322
|2954
|413
|380
|143
|498
|395
|175
|566
|133
|323
|3026
|5980
|Handicap
|7
|9
|11
|1
|3
|13
|15
|5
|17
|2
|10
|12
|8
|14
|4
|16
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Fridays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
