Gloire Golf Club - Kongo/Akasaka Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6492 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6492 yards
Reg 72 6008 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kongo/Akasaka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 526 185 358 288 423 513 497 192 420 3402 314 142 392 432 482 481 396 195 341 3175 6577
White W: 71.7/123 503 173 329 270 346 478 470 177 386 3132 294 129 360 390 469 467 369 154 322 2954 6086
Handicap 9 11 5 13 15 1 3 7 17 10 12 6 14 16 4 2 18 8
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Fridays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

