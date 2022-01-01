Gloire Golf Club - Kongo/Akasaka Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6492 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6492 yards
|Reg
|72
|6008 yards
Scorecard for Kongo/Akasaka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|526
|185
|358
|288
|423
|513
|497
|192
|420
|3402
|314
|142
|392
|432
|482
|481
|396
|195
|341
|3175
|6577
|White W: 71.7/123
|503
|173
|329
|270
|346
|478
|470
|177
|386
|3132
|294
|129
|360
|390
|469
|467
|369
|154
|322
|2954
|6086
|Handicap
|9
|11
|5
|13
|15
|1
|3
|7
|17
|10
|12
|6
|14
|16
|4
|2
|18
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Fridays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
