World Country Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7077 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|7077 yards
|73.6
|Championship (W)
|72
|7077 yards
|80.1
|Back
|72
|6787 yards
|72.2
|Back (W)
|72
|6787 yards
|78.3
|Regular
|72
|6348 yards
|70.0
|Regular (W)
|72
|6348 yards
|75.6
|Gold
|72
|5667 yards
|66.8
|Gold (W)
|72
|5667 yards
|72.1
|Ladies
|72
|4971 yards
|68.3
|Men
|72
|4971 yards
|63.6
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Architect Rick Jacobson (1997)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ Million, Diners, DC, CF
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout