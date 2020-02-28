Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

World Country Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7077 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 72 7077 yards 73.6
Championship (W) 72 7077 yards 80.1
Back 72 6787 yards 72.2
Back (W) 72 6787 yards 78.3
Regular 72 6348 yards 70.0
Regular (W) 72 6348 yards 75.6
Gold 72 5667 yards 66.8
Gold (W) 72 5667 yards 72.1
Ladies 72 4971 yards 68.3
Men 72 4971 yards 63.6

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Architect Rick Jacobson (1997)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ Million, Diners, DC, CF
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

