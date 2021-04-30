Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Akitsubara Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7016 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7016 yards
Back 72 6555 yards
Regular 72 6030 yards
Ladies 72 5372 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akitsubara Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.2/131 546 409 221 358 346 451 208 395 580 3514 444 550 372 207 431 239 352 507 400 3502 7016
Blue M: 71.0/123 522 386 195 349 327 427 182 377 528 3293 422 521 344 190 384 218 335 484 364 3262 6555
White M: 68.8/121 W: 71.3/123 495 322 167 324 304 393 159 346 500 3010 388 494 322 171 359 183 309 459 335 3020 6030
Red W: 70.0/113 462 289 128 297 285 369 109 302 439 2680 364 474 304 133 313 107 292 393 312 2692 5372
Handicap 11 5 9 13 17 1 15 7 3 2 10 16 12 4 8 18 14 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VSA, DC, Diners, UC, AMEX, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

