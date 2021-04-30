Akitsubara Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7016 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7016 yards
|Back
|72
|6555 yards
|Regular
|72
|6030 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5372 yards
Scorecard for Akitsubara Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.2/131
|546
|409
|221
|358
|346
|451
|208
|395
|580
|3514
|444
|550
|372
|207
|431
|239
|352
|507
|400
|3502
|7016
|Blue M: 71.0/123
|522
|386
|195
|349
|327
|427
|182
|377
|528
|3293
|422
|521
|344
|190
|384
|218
|335
|484
|364
|3262
|6555
|White M: 68.8/121 W: 71.3/123
|495
|322
|167
|324
|304
|393
|159
|346
|500
|3010
|388
|494
|322
|171
|359
|183
|309
|459
|335
|3020
|6030
|Red W: 70.0/113
|462
|289
|128
|297
|285
|369
|109
|302
|439
|2680
|364
|474
|304
|133
|313
|107
|292
|393
|312
|2692
|5372
|Handicap
|11
|5
|9
|13
|17
|1
|15
|7
|3
|2
|10
|16
|12
|4
|8
|18
|14
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VSA, DC, Diners, UC, AMEX, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout