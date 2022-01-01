Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Hanayoshino Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7018 yards 74.9 131
RT 72 6331 yards 70.7 121
FT 72 5622 yards
LT 72 5336 yards 67.1 113
PT 72 4696 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hanayoshino Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 405 397 513 166 440 432 228 427 595 3603 542 418 339 205 447 364 381 176 543 3415 7018
White M: 70.7/121 371 354 472 137 405 391 181 388 530 3229 506 384 306 182 419 316 344 145 500 3102 6331
Red W: 67.1/113 336 313 402 111 333 354 124 350 445 2768 417 350 274 115 293 281 299 111 428 2568 5336
Handicap 11 5 13 17 7 1 15 3 9 10 4 14 16 2 12 6 18 8
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, MUFG, Master, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

