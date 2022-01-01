Hanayoshino Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7018 yards
|74.9
|131
|RT
|72
|6331 yards
|70.7
|121
|FT
|72
|5622 yards
|LT
|72
|5336 yards
|67.1
|113
|PT
|72
|4696 yards
Scorecard for Hanayoshino Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|405
|397
|513
|166
|440
|432
|228
|427
|595
|3603
|542
|418
|339
|205
|447
|364
|381
|176
|543
|3415
|7018
|White M: 70.7/121
|371
|354
|472
|137
|405
|391
|181
|388
|530
|3229
|506
|384
|306
|182
|419
|316
|344
|145
|500
|3102
|6331
|Red W: 67.1/113
|336
|313
|402
|111
|333
|354
|124
|350
|445
|2768
|417
|350
|274
|115
|293
|281
|299
|111
|428
|2568
|5336
|Handicap
|11
|5
|13
|17
|7
|1
|15
|3
|9
|10
|4
|14
|16
|2
|12
|6
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, MUFG, Master, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
