Hatoyama Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7155 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|72
|7155 yards
|74.9
|131
|Black/B
|72
|7078 yards
|Blue/A
|72
|6780 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue/B
|72
|6706 yards
|White/A
|72
|6270 yards
|70.7
|121
|White/B
|72
|6205 yards
|Red/A (W)
|72
|5753 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red/B
|72
|5687 yards
|Pink/A (W)
|72
|4901 yards
|66.9
|109
|Pink/B
|72
|4835 yards
Scorecard for Hatoyama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|416
|210
|442
|430
|526
|404
|379
|195
|542
|3544
|442
|368
|204
|543
|398
|465
|464
|160
|567
|3611
|7155
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|397
|196
|424
|406
|502
|394
|357
|181
|513
|3370
|416
|347
|187
|510
|381
|442
|443
|139
|545
|3410
|6780
|White M: 70.7/121
|354
|173
|364
|379
|488
|365
|321
|170
|475
|3089
|396
|335
|160
|492
|355
|395
|427
|123
|498
|3181
|6270
|Red W: 70.2/119
|329
|146
|336
|344
|452
|327
|282
|138
|456
|2810
|375
|319
|125
|458
|327
|368
|394
|107
|470
|2943
|5753
|Pink W: 66.9/109
|329
|146
|240
|263
|341
|327
|282
|138
|392
|2458
|253
|319
|125
|356
|327
|208
|278
|107
|470
|2443
|4901
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|4
|16
|10
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Greens Bent (007, Pen A-2, Ty)/Ultra Dwarf Bermuda Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1986)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
Course Layout