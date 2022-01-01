Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Hatoyama Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7155 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/A 72 7155 yards 74.9 131
Black/B 72 7078 yards
Blue/A 72 6780 yards 73.1 123
Blue/B 72 6706 yards
White/A 72 6270 yards 70.7 121
White/B 72 6205 yards
Red/A (W) 72 5753 yards 70.2 119
Red/B 72 5687 yards
Pink/A (W) 72 4901 yards 66.9 109
Pink/B 72 4835 yards
Track Rounds
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 416 210 442 430 526 404 379 195 542 3544 442 368 204 543 398 465 464 160 567 3611 7155
Blue M: 73.1/123 397 196 424 406 502 394 357 181 513 3370 416 347 187 510 381 442 443 139 545 3410 6780
White M: 70.7/121 354 173 364 379 488 365 321 170 475 3089 396 335 160 492 355 395 427 123 498 3181 6270
Red W: 70.2/119 329 146 336 344 452 327 282 138 456 2810 375 319 125 458 327 368 394 107 470 2943 5753
Pink W: 66.9/109 329 146 240 263 341 327 282 138 392 2458 253 319 125 356 327 208 278 107 470 2443 4901
Handicap 9 15 3 1 7 13 5 17 11 4 16 10 8 14 2 6 18 12
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Greens Bent (007, Pen A-2, Ty)/Ultra Dwarf Bermuda Grass
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1986)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

