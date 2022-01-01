Ishizaka Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7060 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|72
|7060 yards
|73.7
|130
|Back/Black (W)
|72
|7060 yards
|81.0
|143
|Regular/Blue
|72
|6800 yards
|72.5
|128
|Regular/Blue (W)
|72
|6800 yards
|79.5
|141
|Senior/Blue Platinum
|72
|6500 yards
|70.9
|128
|Senior/Blue Platinum (W)
|72
|6500 yards
|77.6
|136
|G-Senior/Platinum
|72
|6300 yards
|70.0
|126
|Front 1/White-Green (W)
|72
|6210 yards
|76.0
|133
|Front 1/White-Green
|72
|6210 yards
|69.6
|125
|Men/White
|72
|6000 yards
|68.4
|121
|Men/White (W)
|72
|6000 yards
|74.5
|130
|Front 2/Momokin
|72
|5805 yards
|67.8
|120
|Front 2/Momokin (W)
|72
|5805 yards
|73.4
|128
|Ladies 1/Peach-Red
|72
|5500 yards
|71.8
|124
|Ladies 2/Red
|72
|5300 yards
|70.4
|122
Scorecard for Ishizaka Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|550
|200
|410
|380
|395
|580
|240
|350
|470
|3575
|405
|375
|540
|205
|440
|385
|185
|540
|410
|3485
|7060
|White M: 73.1/123
|550
|180
|375
|380
|395
|580
|200
|350
|430
|3440
|405
|345
|510
|175
|405
|385
|185
|540
|410
|3360
|6800
|Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|505
|165
|340
|325
|360
|525
|170
|310
|400
|3100
|365
|330
|510
|150
|365
|360
|145
|530
|355
|3110
|6210
|Red W: 67.1/113
|430
|135
|255
|280
|315
|455
|145
|275
|370
|2660
|330
|315
|455
|115
|275
|310
|80
|430
|330
|2640
|5300
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
