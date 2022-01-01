Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Ishizaka Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7060 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black 72 7060 yards 73.7 130
Back/Black (W) 72 7060 yards 81.0 143
Regular/Blue 72 6800 yards 72.5 128
Regular/Blue (W) 72 6800 yards 79.5 141
Senior/Blue Platinum 72 6500 yards 70.9 128
Senior/Blue Platinum (W) 72 6500 yards 77.6 136
G-Senior/Platinum 72 6300 yards 70.0 126
Front 1/White-Green (W) 72 6210 yards 76.0 133
Front 1/White-Green 72 6210 yards 69.6 125
Men/White 72 6000 yards 68.4 121
Men/White (W) 72 6000 yards 74.5 130
Front 2/Momokin 72 5805 yards 67.8 120
Front 2/Momokin (W) 72 5805 yards 73.4 128
Ladies 1/Peach-Red 72 5500 yards 71.8 124
Ladies 2/Red 72 5300 yards 70.4 122
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ishizaka Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 550 200 410 380 395 580 240 350 470 3575 405 375 540 205 440 385 185 540 410 3485 7060
White M: 73.1/123 550 180 375 380 395 580 200 350 430 3440 405 345 510 175 405 385 185 540 410 3360 6800
Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 505 165 340 325 360 525 170 310 400 3100 365 330 510 150 365 360 145 530 355 3110 6210
Red W: 67.1/113 430 135 255 280 315 455 145 275 370 2660 330 315 455 115 275 310 80 430 330 2640 5300
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 11 17 5 10 4 16 8 2 14 12 18 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

