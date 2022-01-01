Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Takasaka Country Club - Yoneyama Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6773 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6773 yards
Reg 72 6337 yards
Ladies 72 5489 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yoneyama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.7/130 391 400 582 197 361 182 500 393 423 3429 402 177 379 382 555 393 172 489 395 3344 6773
Regular M: 70.7/126 376 380 487 184 332 148 479 370 400 3156 384 168 367 364 533 357 162 469 377 3181 6337
Ladies W: 66.6/119 355 331 447 121 283 129 420 326 338 2750 316 140 350 291 447 308 152 449 297 2750 5500
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 17 11 5 4 10 16 14 2 8 6 12 18
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1958
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1958)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / UFJ / JCB / DC / MASTER
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

