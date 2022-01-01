Takasaka Country Club - Yoneyama Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6773 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6773 yards
|Reg
|72
|6337 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5489 yards
Scorecard for Yoneyama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.7/130
|391
|400
|582
|197
|361
|182
|500
|393
|423
|3429
|402
|177
|379
|382
|555
|393
|172
|489
|395
|3344
|6773
|Regular M: 70.7/126
|376
|380
|487
|184
|332
|148
|479
|370
|400
|3156
|384
|168
|367
|364
|533
|357
|162
|469
|377
|3181
|6337
|Ladies W: 66.6/119
|355
|331
|447
|121
|283
|129
|420
|326
|338
|2750
|316
|140
|350
|291
|447
|308
|152
|449
|297
|2750
|5500
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|14
|2
|8
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1958
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1958)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / UFJ / JCB / DC / MASTER
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
