Takasaka Country Club - Iwadono Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6536 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6536 yards
Reg 72 6185 yards
Ladies 72 5333 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Iwadono
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.5/131 353 498 194 414 371 160 301 492 348 3131 417 514 383 385 170 549 346 197 444 3405 6536
Regular M: 69.8/127 338 459 177 395 357 146 280 465 330 2947 399 497 372 371 159 517 308 179 411 3213 6160
Ladies W: 65.8/118 251 399 159 316 341 119 274 362 303 2524 331 445 351 307 143 460 307 141 324 2809 5333
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 17 11 5 4 10 16 2 8 14 18 6 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / UFJ / JCB / DC / MASTER
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

