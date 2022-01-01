Takasaka Country Club - Iwadono Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6536 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6536 yards
|Reg
|72
|6185 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5333 yards
Scorecard for Iwadono
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.5/131
|353
|498
|194
|414
|371
|160
|301
|492
|348
|3131
|417
|514
|383
|385
|170
|549
|346
|197
|444
|3405
|6536
|Regular M: 69.8/127
|338
|459
|177
|395
|357
|146
|280
|465
|330
|2947
|399
|497
|372
|371
|159
|517
|308
|179
|411
|3213
|6160
|Ladies W: 65.8/118
|251
|399
|159
|316
|341
|119
|274
|362
|303
|2524
|331
|445
|351
|307
|143
|460
|307
|141
|324
|2809
|5333
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / UFJ / JCB / DC / MASTER
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout