Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Boso Country Club - Boso Golf Course East

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7324 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Tour 72 7324 yards 74.9 131
Tour (W) 72 7324 yards 75.9 133
Champion 72 7107 yards 74.2 129
Champion (W) 72 7107 yards 75.1 129
Back 72 6701 yards 73.1 123
Back (W) 72 6701 yards 74.1 125
Regular 72 6296 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6296 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Tour M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133 447 452 577 205 422 553 393 207 421 3677 424 430 540 431 138 453 224 457 550 3647 7324
Champion M: 74.2/129 W: 75.1/129 447 411 562 205 422 553 393 207 421 3621 424 430 540 379 138 360 224 441 550 3486 7107
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 421 381 546 190 398 527 370 183 397 3413 400 383 516 368 136 341 199 419 526 3288 6701
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 400 346 526 171 373 497 338 164 373 3188 377 356 502 347 118 314 188 403 503 3108 6296
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 11 17 5 10 16 4 8 14 2 18 6 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Master, JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Boso CC - Ogami
Boso Country Club - Ogami Golf Course
Mutsuzawa, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Boso CC
Boso Country Club - Boso Golf Course West
Mutsuzawa, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtaki CC - East: #2
Ohtaki Country Club - East/South Course
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtaki CC - West: #8
Ohtaki Country Club - East/West Course
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtaki CC - South: #5
Ohtaki Country Club - South/West Course
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
La Vista Golf Resort: #9
La Vista Golf Resort
Chonan, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yonehara GC
Yonehara Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
ABC Isumi GC
ABC Isumi Golf Course
Isumi, Chiba
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Tsurumai
Moon Lake Golf Club - Tsurumai Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Belle Selva CC - Ichihara - Pine: #1
Belle Selva Country Club - Ichihara - Cherry Blossom/Pine Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Belle Selva CC - Ichihara - Cherry Blossom: #9
Belle Selva Country Club - Ichihara - Kaede/Cherry Blossom Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusa GC
Kazusa Golf Club - Fuji Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me