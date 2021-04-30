Boso Country Club - Boso Golf Course East
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7324 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Tour
|72
|7324 yards
|74.9
|131
|Tour (W)
|72
|7324 yards
|75.9
|133
|Champion
|72
|7107 yards
|74.2
|129
|Champion (W)
|72
|7107 yards
|75.1
|129
|Back
|72
|6701 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6701 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6296 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6296 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Tour M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133
|447
|452
|577
|205
|422
|553
|393
|207
|421
|3677
|424
|430
|540
|431
|138
|453
|224
|457
|550
|3647
|7324
|Champion M: 74.2/129 W: 75.1/129
|447
|411
|562
|205
|422
|553
|393
|207
|421
|3621
|424
|430
|540
|379
|138
|360
|224
|441
|550
|3486
|7107
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|421
|381
|546
|190
|398
|527
|370
|183
|397
|3413
|400
|383
|516
|368
|136
|341
|199
|419
|526
|3288
|6701
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|400
|346
|526
|171
|373
|497
|338
|164
|373
|3188
|377
|356
|502
|347
|118
|314
|188
|403
|503
|3108
|6296
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|10
|16
|4
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Master, JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout