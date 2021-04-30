Boso Country Club - Ogami Golf Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6807 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6807 yards 73.1 123
Champion (W) 72 6807 yards 74.1 125
Back 72 6304 yards 70.7 121
Back (W) 72 6304 yards 71.7 123
Regular 72 5911 yards 69.2 117
Regular (W) 72 5911 yards 70.2 119
Gold 72 5084 yards 66.1 111
Gold (W) 72 5084 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Boso Country Club Ogami Golf Ground
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 363 609 363 203 403 406 182 393 485 3407 422 405 414 498 195 399 404 168 495 3400 6807
Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 339 516 343 185 373 385 153 369 455 3118 406 369 384 482 178 369 375 156 467 3186 6304
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 311 493 320 166 349 363 125 348 436 2911 388 348 352 461 170 346 346 150 439 3000 5911
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 293 464 297 128 278 264 109 315 381 2529 352 268 266 436 85 321 293 113 421 2555 5084
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 17 11 5 16 10 4 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Master, JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Boso CC
Boso Country Club - Boso Golf Course East
Mutsuzawa, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Boso CC
Boso Country Club - Boso Golf Course West
Mutsuzawa, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtaki CC - East: #2
Ohtaki Country Club - East/South Course
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtaki CC - West: #8
Ohtaki Country Club - East/West Course
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtaki CC - South: #5
Ohtaki Country Club - South/West Course
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
La Vista Golf Resort: #9
La Vista Golf Resort
Chonan, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yonehara GC
Yonehara Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
ABC Isumi GC
ABC Isumi Golf Course
Isumi, Chiba
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichinomiya CC
Ichinomiya Country Club - West Course
Ichinomiya, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Tsurumai
Moon Lake Golf Club - Tsurumai Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Belle Selva CC - Ichihara - Pine: #1
Belle Selva Country Club - Ichihara - Cherry Blossom/Pine Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Belle Selva CC - Ichihara - Cherry Blossom: #9
Belle Selva Country Club - Ichihara - Kaede/Cherry Blossom Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

