Boso Country Club - Ogami Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6807 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6807 yards
|73.1
|123
|Champion (W)
|72
|6807 yards
|74.1
|125
|Back
|72
|6304 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back (W)
|72
|6304 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular
|72
|5911 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5911 yards
|70.2
|119
|Gold
|72
|5084 yards
|66.1
|111
|Gold (W)
|72
|5084 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Boso Country Club Ogami Golf Ground
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|363
|609
|363
|203
|403
|406
|182
|393
|485
|3407
|422
|405
|414
|498
|195
|399
|404
|168
|495
|3400
|6807
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|339
|516
|343
|185
|373
|385
|153
|369
|455
|3118
|406
|369
|384
|482
|178
|369
|375
|156
|467
|3186
|6304
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|311
|493
|320
|166
|349
|363
|125
|348
|436
|2911
|388
|348
|352
|461
|170
|346
|346
|150
|439
|3000
|5911
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|293
|464
|297
|128
|278
|264
|109
|315
|381
|2529
|352
|268
|266
|436
|85
|321
|293
|113
|421
|2555
|5084
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|16
|10
|4
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Master, JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout