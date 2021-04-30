Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - West/North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6707 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6707 yards
|71.0
|121
|Back
|72
|6368 yards
|68.0
|117
|Regular
|72
|6087 yards
|67.9
|115
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5106 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nishi - Kita
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 71.0/121
|492
|432
|384
|405
|421
|197
|342
|195
|571
|3439
|560
|396
|197
|332
|410
|384
|355
|494
|140
|3268
|6707
|Back M: 68.0/117
|476
|399
|366
|383
|410
|170
|328
|159
|541
|3232
|530
|385
|183
|312
|391
|357
|351
|487
|140
|3136
|6368
|Regular M: 67.9/115
|476
|379
|355
|366
|388
|159
|310
|148
|530
|3111
|506
|345
|165
|300
|373
|342
|335
|485
|125
|2976
|6087
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|437
|355
|286
|282
|357
|147
|260
|128
|443
|2695
|465
|282
|129
|243
|315
|212
|234
|414
|117
|2411
|5106
|Handicap
|8
|10
|6
|12
|2
|14
|4
|16
|18
|3
|1
|11
|9
|13
|15
|17
|5
|7
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, AMEX, JCB, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers
