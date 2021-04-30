Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - West/North Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6707 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6707 yards 71.0 121
Back 72 6368 yards 68.0 117
Regular 72 6087 yards 67.9 115
Ladies (W) 72 5106 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Kita
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 71.0/121 492 432 384 405 421 197 342 195 571 3439 560 396 197 332 410 384 355 494 140 3268 6707
Back M: 68.0/117 476 399 366 383 410 170 328 159 541 3232 530 385 183 312 391 357 351 487 140 3136 6368
Regular M: 67.9/115 476 379 355 366 388 159 310 148 530 3111 506 345 165 300 373 342 335 485 125 2976 6087
Ladies W: 67.1/113 437 355 286 282 357 147 260 128 443 2695 465 282 129 243 315 212 234 414 117 2411 5106
Handicap 8 10 6 12 2 14 4 16 18 3 1 11 9 13 15 17 5 7
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, AMEX, JCB, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Lockers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Chateraise CC Sapporo
Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - East/West Course
Kuriyama, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chateraise CC Sapporo
Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - North/East Course
Kuriyama, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Light/Wind Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Water/Light Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Wind/Water Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo GC
Sapporo Golf Club - Yuni Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Great Sapporo CC
Great Sapporo Country Club
Chitose, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinchitose CC - Hamanasu: #8
Shinchitose Country Club - Hamanasu Course
Chitose, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinchitose CC - Horoka: #8
Shinchitose Country Club - Horoka Course
Chitose, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Park Sapporo GC - South: #6
Sun Park Sapporo Golf Course - South/East
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo Kitahiroshima GC - East: #1
Sapporo Kitahiroshima Golf Club - East Course
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Saporo International Resort Le Petaw Golf Course - Woodland
Abira, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

