M's Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6929 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6929 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6481 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6030 yards
|69.1
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5183 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for M's Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|399
|558
|441
|172
|373
|539
|320
|215
|419
|3436
|356
|558
|407
|167
|426
|597
|414
|170
|398
|3493
|6929
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|374
|530
|345
|146
|363
|520
|300
|199
|409
|3186
|338
|534
|385
|141
|411
|568
|381
|159
|378
|3295
|6481
|Front M: 69.1/119
|354
|498
|331
|132
|353
|457
|283
|172
|386
|2966
|307
|509
|335
|124
|386
|543
|354
|149
|357
|3064
|6030
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|307
|447
|297
|111
|297
|415
|232
|108
|338
|2552
|270
|463
|292
|88
|324
|473
|303
|135
|283
|2631
|5183
|Handicap
|8
|12
|2
|16
|10
|14
|18
|4
|6
|13
|11
|5
|17
|1
|7
|3
|15
|9
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB,VISA,DC,UC,TS3
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
