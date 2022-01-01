Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

M's Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6929 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6929 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6481 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6030 yards 69.1 119
Ladies 72 5183 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for M's Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 399 558 441 172 373 539 320 215 419 3436 356 558 407 167 426 597 414 170 398 3493 6929
Regular M: 70.7/121 374 530 345 146 363 520 300 199 409 3186 338 534 385 141 411 568 381 159 378 3295 6481
Front M: 69.1/119 354 498 331 132 353 457 283 172 386 2966 307 509 335 124 386 543 354 149 357 3064 6030
Ladies W: 67.1/113 307 447 297 111 297 415 232 108 338 2552 270 463 292 88 324 473 303 135 283 2631 5183
Handicap 8 12 2 16 10 14 18 4 6 13 11 5 17 1 7 3 15 9
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB,VISA,DC,UC,TS3
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

