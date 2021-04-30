Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - North/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6857 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champions
|72
|6857 yards
|71.5
|121
|Back
|72
|6553 yards
|69.5
|119
|Regular
|72
|6103 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4971 yards
|65.9
|107
Scorecard for Kita - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champions M: 71.5/121
|560
|396
|197
|332
|410
|384
|355
|494
|140
|3268
|574
|420
|470
|174
|405
|219
|394
|392
|541
|3589
|6857
|Back M: 69.5/119
|530
|385
|183
|312
|391
|357
|351
|487
|140
|3136
|558
|379
|454
|166
|383
|186
|372
|392
|527
|3417
|6553
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|506
|345
|165
|300
|373
|342
|335
|485
|125
|2976
|509
|347
|440
|137
|354
|147
|342
|377
|474
|3127
|6103
|Ladies W: 65.9/107
|465
|282
|129
|243
|315
|212
|234
|414
|117
|2411
|467
|295
|350
|118
|272
|125
|257
|266
|410
|2560
|4971
|Handicap
|3
|1
|11
|9
|13
|15
|17
|5
|7
|10
|12
|14
|6
|16
|2
|8
|18
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, AMEX, JCB, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers
Reviews
Course Layout