Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7028 yards
Slope 129
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champions
|72
|7028 yards
|72.0
|129
|Back
|72
|6649 yards
|70.0
|121
|Regular
|72
|6238 yards
|69.2
|119
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5255 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champions M: 72.0/129
|574
|420
|470
|174
|405
|219
|394
|392
|541
|3589
|492
|432
|384
|405
|421
|197
|342
|195
|571
|3439
|7028
|Back M: 70.0/121
|558
|379
|454
|166
|383
|186
|372
|392
|527
|3417
|476
|399
|366
|383
|410
|170
|328
|159
|541
|3232
|6649
|Regular M: 69.2/119
|509
|347
|440
|137
|354
|147
|342
|377
|474
|3127
|476
|379
|355
|366
|388
|159
|310
|148
|530
|3111
|6238
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|467
|295
|350
|118
|272
|125
|257
|266
|410
|2560
|437
|355
|286
|282
|357
|147
|260
|128
|443
|2695
|5255
|Handicap
|5
|1
|3
|11
|7
|13
|15
|9
|17
|8
|10
|6
|12
|2
|14
|4
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, AMEX, JCB, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers
