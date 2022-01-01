Shin Sapporodai Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6640 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6640 yards
|Regular
|72
|5961 yards
Scorecard for Shin Sapporodai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|505
|161
|356
|443
|470
|155
|295
|430
|516
|3331
|488
|169
|400
|396
|422
|372
|373
|179
|510
|3309
|6640
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 70.2/119
|492
|148
|322
|300
|387
|155
|285
|395
|496
|2980
|488
|140
|376
|305
|310
|338
|357
|164
|496
|2974
|5954
|Handicap
|13
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|17
|5
|9
|12
|10
|8
|16
|2
|18
|6
|14
|4
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
