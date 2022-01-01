Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Shin Sapporodai Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6640 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6640 yards
Regular 72 5961 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shin Sapporodai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 505 161 356 443 470 155 295 430 516 3331 488 169 400 396 422 372 373 179 510 3309 6640
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 70.2/119 492 148 322 300 387 155 285 395 496 2980 488 140 376 305 310 338 357 164 496 2974 5954
Handicap 13 11 7 3 1 15 17 5 9 12 10 8 16 2 18 6 14 4
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Chateraise CC Sapporo
Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - West/North Course
Kuriyama, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chateraise CC Sapporo
Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - North/East Course
Kuriyama, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chateraise CC Sapporo
Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - East/West Course
Kuriyama, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
M's GC: #18
M's Golf Club
Iwamizawa, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanporo Riverside GC - North: #6
Nanporo Riverside Golf Course - North/South Course
Namporo, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanporo Riverside GC - South: #4
Nanporo Riverside Golf Course - West/South Course
Namporo, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Light/Wind Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanporo Riverside GC - West: #8
Nanporo Riverside Golf Course - North/West Course
Namporo, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Water/Light Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Wind/Water Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iwamizawa Kijigamori CC: #1
Iwamizawa Kijigamori Country Club
Iwamizawa, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo GC
Sapporo Golf Club - Yuni Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
