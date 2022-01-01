Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Ikaho Golf Club - Agatsuma/Eboshi Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7048 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7048 yards
Front 72 6507 yards
Ladies 72 5330 yards

Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1984)

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

